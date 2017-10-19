Belvidere North wins 1st outright NIC-10 volleyball title

Belvidere North's volleyball team finished off a NIC-10 conference championship with a 2-0 win over crosstown rival Belvidere Thursday night. It's the first time North has won the conference title outright, after sharing the title with Guilford last year.

The Blue Thunder got off to a slow start this season, but figured things out, winning 14 straight conference matches on the way to the title.

The volleyball playoffs begin next week, with Belvidere North playing in the Regional at East High School.