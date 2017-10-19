Early winter outlook showing wetter than usual conditions

While it's still early to be thinking about the winter, the Climate Prediction Center has issued their long range outlook for December, January, and February. The outlook won't ever have exact numbers for temperature and precipitation, but it does give an indication on the possible overall trends for the winter, showing areas could see the worst of the winter weather.

The northwest corner of the nation, including the Pacific Northwest, Montana, and North Dakota, have a good chance for colder than usual conditions, while much of the south including Texas may see much warmer than usual temperatures. These areas aren't guaranteed to see bone-chilling cold (or the opposite) the whole winter; conditions may be colder or warmer than average more often than not.

Much of the south has a good chance to be drier than usual too. The spots that could see a wetter winter look to be much of the Midwest, and part of the western states from Montana to northern Colorado.

For our area, the outlook looks to be wetter than usual. That doesn't mean we may get a ton of snow. Temperatures may vary a lot, so we could see a variety of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The amount of precipitation also depends on the exact storm track.

Again, this isn't a guarantee that all of these areas. Short range patterns may override these trends from time to time. La Niña will play a large role into how this winter pans out. The stronger the La Niña this winter, the more the conditions described above will happen.

The Climate Prediction Center will fine-tune this outlook by mid-November as they get a better idea on the strength of the La Niña and other short-range patterns.

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner