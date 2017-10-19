RPS 205 bus carrying children hit by gunfire in shootout

A Rockford bus carrying children was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Wednesday.

That new detail is coming to light thanks to a tip from a 13 WREX viewer.

The RPS 205 bus was taking students home from West Middle School when it was hit with gunfire. The shooting started near 5th St. and 5th Ave. Wednesday afternoon in the Midtown neighborhood. Officers say people in two cars were firing at each other, sending multiple bullets flying.

RPS 205 confirms at least 15-20 students were on the bus at the time. The district went on to say the bus was hit at least once by gunfire. No students were hurt and the district says police told them there is no threat to students or staff.

RPS 205 says parents were notified and counselors are available to students were on the bus and witnessed the violent crime.