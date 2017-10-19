Illinois sees drop in teenage driving deaths on the road

Fewer teens are dying behind the wheel in Illinois.

The state says it's seeing a 51 percent drop in teenager driver deaths within the last decade.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says in 2007-- 155 drivers between 16 to 19 years old were killed on the road. So far this year -- that number is 76.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White credits the drop to the state's graduated license law. That means teenagers have more time behind the wheel with a parent or guardian and limits the distractions like cell phones.



These numbers come during national teen driver safety week and while the drop in teen deaths is positive -- local driving schools say more can be done.

That moment your teenager gets their driver's license can be an exciting time.

"Just being able to go places on my own and go hang out with my friends when I want to," Vanessa Rodriguez, a driver's ed student says.

But, it can also be nerve wracking.

"It's defensive driving and you have to watch out a lot -- not only for signs and stuff, but what other people are doing," Morgan Chafin, a driver's ed student says.

Those other drivers and distractions could lead to a deadly car crash. That's why the state and driving schools have become more strict on teens when they get their license. No passengers under 20 for a year if they're under 17 years old-- and a curfew are among those rules.

"20, 30, 40 years ago they thought the car was time to get in the car and drive around and have a good time and you have to be more serious about it," Molencupp says.

And while teen driving deaths are dropping -- drive right owner Barry Molencupp says one life lost is too many.

In addition to the 30 hours of classroom instruction and 6 hours behind the wheel Molencupp has changed up his curriculum over the years. He says his school made it its mission to make sure students know to eliminate all distractions before buckling up and hitting the road.

"If you're talking on the phone, you might miss a stop sign and not paying attention to who's got the right away -- you're not paying attention to your speed so the distractions really mount up," Molencupp says.

Getting rid of distractions -- Molencupp says it's crucial to make sure another life isn't lost on Illinois's roadways.

