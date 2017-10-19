One arrested in Rockford shootout, one arrested after deputy is attacked at the scene

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office makes an arrest in Wednesday's shootout in Rockford's Midtown, and another arrest after an officer is attacked at that scene.

Charles Griffin, 38, of Rockford, was found in a red Jeep Cherokee that had bullet holes in it, according to the sheriff's office. The shootout started around 4:15 Wednesday at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 5th Street. Deputies say Griffin had a revoked license and a loaded 9mm pistol under the seat.

While investigating the shootout, Anthony Skelton, 46, of Rockford allegedly attacked one of the officers. The officer had minor injuries. Skelton was arrested after a brief struggle, according to the sheriff's office.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating the shootout.

Griffin and Skelton are in the Winnebago County Jail.