Self storage company taking over part of old Loves Park Kmart building

An empty shopping center in Loves Park is starting to come to life again.

The old Kmart on East Riverside Boulevard closed years ago, but now First Midwest Group is looking to revitalize the whole intersection of Forest Hills and Riverside.

Boxed Up Self-Storage, an indoor storage facility, is going into part of the 100,000 square foot repurposed building.

Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury says having a developer take notice of the potential for the property is huge for citizens. "For a community like us, we don't have a property tax," Jury says. "Sales tax is very important."

Sunil Puri, President of First Midwest Group, says he is already in talks with other retailers who are interested in moving into the new shopping center. He says part of the challenge how to best remodel the building.

"That was our whole purpose. How do we take a big building and still save the front for smaller retail users and office type users and not tear the building down and repurpose it back?" Puri says. "This is going to be the model across the country."

A Starbucks is already open on the property.