Canadian man charged with child sex assault in McHenry County

Authorities in McHenry County say a Canadian man has been arrested on multiple child sexual assault charges.

Robert Gould, 51, of Nova Scotia, Canada, has been charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, seven counts of criminal sexual assault victim under 18, criminal sexual assault with force and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says they were recently contacted by Canadian authorities about possible criminal activity that occurred in Illinois.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred in April in Island Lake and unincorporated Woodstock.

Gould was arrested in Canada on September 1. He was extradited to the United States and arrived at the McHenry County Corrections Facility on Wednesday.

Gould's bond has been set at $500,000. He is due in court Monday morning.