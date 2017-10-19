Suspect convicted of sexually assaulting child in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Suspect convicted of sexually assaulting child in Rockford

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child. 

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato says James Abron, 54, has been found guilty of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of criminal sexual assault and eight counts of child pornography after a jury trial. 

Rockford Police say detectives began investigating Abron in 2016 after a 14-year-old alleged Abron had been sexually assaulting her since she was 11-years-old. 

During the investigation, detectives say they found photos of the child on Abron's phone. 

Abron faces up to over 100 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Abron is scheduled to be sentenced December 21.

