Winnebago County suspends inmate work crew

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is suspending its inmate work crew program due to recent budget cuts.

Sheriff Gary Caruana said that suspension will be effective Oct. 30. Caruana reinstated the inmate work crew back in 2015. Two to six inmates who are sentenced to the Winnebago County Jail for low level offenses were able to help non-profit organizations and municipalities around the county, under the supervision of a corrections officer.

The duties included storm clean-up, sand-bagging for flooding issues, set-up and tear-down for Rockton Old Settlers Days, roadside cleanup, help for Loves Park Young at Hear Festival, Rockford 4th of July fireworks, work with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful and more.

Since the program started inmates performed almost 10,000 hours of work throughout the region.

Sheriff Caruana said the work crew was an asset to communities and a valuable job training skill for many inmates. Caruana hopes the program can be reinstated in the future.