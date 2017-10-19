Ford recalls over a million F-series pickup trucks

Ford Motor Company says it is recalling about 1.3 million trucks in North America to fix a problem that may result in a door not opening or closing.

The recall involves 2015-2017 F-150 and 2017 Super Duty trucks.

Owners will be notified and dealers will install water shields over the door latches and inspect and repair door latch cables if needed.

The company said Wednesday that in some vehicles a frozen door latch or bent or kinked actuation cable may cause a door to not open or close. If consumers are able to open and close such doors, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage, increasing the risk for a possible injury.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Ford has now recalled more than 5 million vehicles for varying door latch-related issues since 2016. But the automaker says this issue is different to prior ones.