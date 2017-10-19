Above-average temperatures continue for the Stateline

We've been soaking in a lot of sunshine and 70s this week in the Stateline, but we are not the only ones feeling warmth this week. Much of the country is experiencing mild temperatures. This does not mean all of the US will be in the 80s this afternoon, because average temperatures are relative to location. For instance, temperatures in October for the Upper Plains are usually in the 50s, but this afternoon folks will be in the 70s throughout North Dakota and upper 60s in Montana. Temperatures will push into the 80s for those in Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma, also about 10 degrees above their norm for the month. Here at home, we will near that 70 degree mark again when usually we would be sitting in the low 60s at this time of year.

While we are not quite pushing record territory in the Stateline, we continue an above-average temperatures trend this week. The widespread warmth across the country is due to an upper-level ridge in the jet stream as well as general high pressure across the US. Sunny and dry conditions will help push up those temperatures in the Midwest again today. The pattern will shift this weekend as a trough digs across the Northwest and the Plains. Wetter and cooler weather will return to the Stateline for the second-half of the weekend.

I've talked a lot about average temperatures and one thing I want to mention is that temperatures above and below "average" are to be expected. An average temperature is based upon decades worth of recorded temperatures and gives us a good idea of what is "normal" or what could be expected for a given time of year. As the years go on, however, those averages will adjust slightly and take into account for recent warm or cool trends. A few days or weeks above-average can be caused by changes in the jet stream or large weather systems. Months or years above-average, however, will have more to do with the changing climate.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp