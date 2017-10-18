Bags now banned at Winnebago Co. Courthouse

You'll have to find a spot for your purse or backpack if you're headed to the Winnebago County Courthouse next week. Starting Monday bags are banned from the building.

The Sheriff's Office says it's an extra precaution they're taking due to budget cuts. Only certain bags will be allowed in like diaper and medical bags. If you bring a bag that is prohibited, you'll be turned away.

The sheriff says to expect longer lines to go through screening as a result of this policy.