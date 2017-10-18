Next Rockford brings up home rule conversation again

Continuing the conversation on home rule. That's the goal Thursday morning at an event.



Next Rockford is educating its members about the pros and cons of home rule.



Home rule gives cities more autonomy from the state.



Next Rockford's meeting starts at 730 a.m. at the YWCA on East State Street.



The City of Rockford's Finance Director will give a presentation on the financial implications of returning to home rule and how it would impact the city's budget and operations.

