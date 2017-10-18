Windy conditions calm down over the rest of the work week

Blustery winds reached their peak by Wednesday afternoon, gusting over 30 mph at times. Quieter weather slides in for Thursday and Friday as a variety of factors keeps the weather calmer. Winds should pick back up again between Saturday and Sunday, and could be blustery again by next Tuesday. The reason? Changing air masses.

The air in the atmosphere will contract or expand, depending on the temperature of the air. Warmer air will expand, taking up more space (or "more air") and cause a high amount of air pressure. The opposite occurs with an area of cold air, which contracts (taking up less space or "less air"), lowering the air pressure.

When differing air masses get close to each other, air from the warmer air mass flows toward the colder air mass (from high pressure to low pressure) until the two areas have equal air pressure. However, because the Earth is spinning, this air flow gets diverted to the right in the Northern Hemisphere, resulting in airflow along the air masses without filling each in. This air flow is the wind we feel!

The stronger the pressure difference, or the bigger the difference in temperature, the stronger the winds.