Big Northern teams bow out in 1-A soccer sectional

Rockford Christian hosted the 1-A boys soccer sectional, with two Big Northern representatives fresh off regional titles.

The host Royal Lions scored less than three minutes into their contest against St. Edward from Elgin, but the Green Wave rode a hat trick from senior AJ Franklin to a 5-2 victory to advance to Saturday's sectional championship game.

Stillman Valley drew Aurora Central Catholic in the other semifinal, and the Chargers had plenty of firepower to eliminate the Cardinals with a 3-1 victory, facing St. Edward at Rockford Christian for the sectional title this weekend.