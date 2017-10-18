DIGGING DEEPER: Water ends up in stateline drivers' gas tanks

Water instead of fuel. Several drivers in the stateline say that's just what they got from the BP gas station in Oregon.

They reached out to 13 WREX asking us to Dig Deeper into the issue.

"I think we're being ripped off," said Karen Larke, holding an old juice container full of water, straight from her boyfriend's car.

"He pumped premium, got a few miles outside of Oregon and the car completely quit," she said.

Larke says her boyfriend filled up at the BP in Oregon on Saturday night. Minutes later, he broke down. After a tow truck brought him home, she says they decided to check the gas tank.

"They started siphoning the gas out in the driveway at home and noticed it was all water," she said. "I was shocked, completely shocked."

Larke isn't the only customer complaining according to area mechanics. Stan's Auto Shop in Mount Morris tells 13 WREX it got two calls Tuesday from people who filled up in Oregon and then had car troubles. Even an auto dealer in Rockford says it saw four people with the past week or two who had more water than fuel in their gas tanks, although the dealership wasn't sure where the people filled up.

13 WREX reached out to BP for comment and the company gave this response:

"BP is aware of complaints about fuel in the Oregon, IL area and is working closely with the station's BP branded fuel supplier to address the issue. We will reimburse consumers for repairs if they experience fuel-system trouble caused by BP fuel."

It's not clear how the water got into the fuel supply, but Larke says all she cares about now is that BP makes it right.

"Definitely reimburse him for the damage, the tow, all the product we bought to try to rectify the situation," she said.

If you filled up at the BP in Oregon and had car troubles, you can report the problem to BP by calling 1-800-333-3991.