Freeport looks to update outdated liquor ordinances

After decades of outdated regulations, Freeport is taking a hard look at its liquor laws.

"We had a lot of old things on the books, so they just needed to go and get those cleaned up," said Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller.

But even though the city is cleaning them up, that doesn't mean they're going easy on these bars and restaurants.

"We don't want anyone to be lenient on us, we just want something new to do," said manager of Mort's Bar Michael Marten.

The city says the main goal of these updates is to open up opportunity for a new, rejuvenated downtown experience.

"We're changing the landscape, not only for the bar scene, but for other retailers downtown," said Marten.

Mort's is the first bar to add a 'parklet' in Freeport, a space for customers to eat and drink outside.

"I think this is working and people are excited to see what comes next," said Marten.

It's something that before, would have had managers jumping all kinds of hoops.

"If we're going to make this an environment where we have neat things for people to see and do, then we need to make it easier for businesses to do those things and make them happen," said Danielle Rogers, the executive director of the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation.

Neat things such as more exciting downtown events.

In the past, the FDDF says they were restricted to serving alcohol at only five events each year. Now, that's changing.

"By removing those hurdles, we can host bigger and better events in Freeport," said Rogers.

Streamlining the process, to give Freeport the best of chance of becoming a destination for visitors in the Stateline.

The city of Freeport says it plans to update the liquor ordinances gradually. The next and final public meeting about the changes is tomorrow night at 5 o'clock in city hall.

