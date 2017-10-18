Athlete of the Week - Nicole Christiansen - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Athlete of the Week - Nicole Christiansen

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Guilford senior tennis player Nicole Christiansen is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Christiansen qualified for her fourth straight state tournament with a third place finish at sectionals last week.

"There's a lot of people who can't really say that," Christiansen said of qualifying for state all four years. "This year, I'm going to give it my all. [It's my] last year, you might as well go big."

The NIC-10 has a talented group of tennis players this year, which has helped prepare Christiansen for the state tournament.

"There's definitely a lot of talent here," Christiansen said. "Every grinding match brings your game up a little bit more. It's great experience."

The state tournament runs Thursday through Saturday in the Chicago suburbs.

