One person in custody after shootout in Rockford

Police are investigating a shootout between people in two vehicles in Rockford Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say the shooting occurred in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says their Tac Team caught one of the drivers believed to be involved in the shootout and found a gun on him.
It is not known at this time if anyone was shot.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area this afternoon.
This report will be updated.
