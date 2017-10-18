One person in custody after shootout in Rockford

Police are investigating a shootout between people in two vehicles in Rockford Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting occurred in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says their Tac Team caught one of the drivers believed to be involved in the shootout and found a gun on him.

It is not known at this time if anyone was shot.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area this afternoon.

This report will be updated.