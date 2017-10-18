RPS bus involved in minor crash Wednesday afternoon - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

RPS bus involved in minor crash Wednesday afternoon

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

About a dozen students from Roosevelt High School in Rockford were on their way home Wednesday afternoon when they were hit by an SUV.

The RPS 205 bus driver says the driver of the SUV did not stop at a stop sign at Benton and Adams streets and hit the bus.

Firefighters on the scene say one student on the bus had minor injuries, as did two people inside the SUV.

They were all taken to local hospitals for observation. The rest of the students were put on another bus and taken home.

Rockford Police are still investigating the crash.

