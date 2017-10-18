Mongan waves right to hearing; case will go to jury trial

An Ogle County man accused killing a woman while driving his boat drunk on the Rock River last year will face a jury trial.

During a hearing Wednesday afternoon, the defense for Marc Mongan waived his right for a hearing. The move means that Mongan will now face a jury trial for his felony charges.

Mongan is due back in court on November 8 for a status hearing. That is when the jury trial date will be set.

Mongan has been charged with seven felonies, including three counts of reckless homicide,three counts of reckless conduct, and one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case began last summer when Mongan was arrested after he allegedly crashed his boat into another boat that 31-year-old Megan Wells was riding in. She was thrown into the Rock River near Oregon and died from her injuries. In a crash report, a responding officer noted Mongan had "red bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, failed a sobriety test, and had consumed alcohol." However, Mongan refused a blood alcohol test.

The case went before the grand jury last December, but felony charges were not issued. Last month David Neal was brought in as a special prosecutor on the case after a motion from Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow. This came after the family of Wells shared concerns over possible conflicts of interest between Morrow and Mongan. However, a judge ruled there was no conflict of interest, and Morrow could continue on in this case.

