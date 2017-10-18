Rockford woman wanted in connection with attempted armed robbery

Police are searching for a woman they say attempted to rob a Rockford cafe Monday afternoon.

Rockford Police are searching for Jean O’Neil, 53, of Rockford. She is wanted on attempted aggravated robbery charges.

Police say officers were called out to Wired Cafe, 414 East State Street, around 1:30 p.m. Monday on a report of an attempted armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect came into the business and gave an employee a note demanding money and claiming she had a weapon.

The employee refused to give her any cash and the suspect left the business empty-handed.

Police say no weapon was seen during the incident and no one was injured.

After an investigation, O'Neil was identified as the suspect.

O'Neil is currently at large. Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of O'Neil to contact the Rockford Police Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.