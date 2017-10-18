Illinois out of the running for Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant

A proposed Toyota-Mazda automobile manufacturing plant, and its 4,000 jobs, will not be coming to Illinois.

Rochelle Economic Development Director Jason Anderson says he received a phone call Wednesday morning from the head of Intersect Illinois informing him that Illinois was no longer in the running for the automotive plant.

Rochelle, along with DeKalb and Rockford, were all vying for the plant. Illinois was one of a number of states Toyota-Mazda was looking at for the new facility.

13 News has reached out to Governor Rauner's office and Intersect Illinois for comment.

This report will be updated.

