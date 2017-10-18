Man shot in Rockford Wednesday morning

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police say a man was shot near the area of 13th Street and 5th Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Nearby Nelson Elementary School was placed on lockdown for part of the morning while police investigated the shooting. RPD 205 says students and staff remained safe and the lockdown has been lifted.