Two vehicle crash on Perryville Road Wednesday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Two vehicle crash on Perryville Road Wednesday

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford police and firefighters are on the scene of a two vehicle crash at South Perryville and Mill roads.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

The Rockford Fire Department says three ambulances were called out to the scene. 

The fire department says there are multiple people injured in this crash. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.