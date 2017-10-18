Two vehicle crash on Perryville Road Wednesday

Rockford police and firefighters are on the scene of a two vehicle crash at South Perryville and Mill roads.
The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Rockford Fire Department says three ambulances were called out to the scene.
The fire department says there are multiple people injured in this crash. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.
