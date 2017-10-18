Maryland police: 3 people killed and 2 hurt in business park shooting, manhunt is underway

UPDATE: Maryland sheriff says 3 people killed after shooting at business park, 2 wounded; authorities searching for suspect.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) -- A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

The Harford County Sheriff Office's tweets that multiple injuries are reported at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

WBAL-TV (NBC) reports that several schools in the area are now on lockdown and police are asking people to avoid the area.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.