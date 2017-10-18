One of Illinois' most wanted, sex offender, arrested in DeKalb County

One of the most wanted fugitives in Illinois was arrested Tuesday night in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over a vehicle on Route 38 near Chase Road in Cortland just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle initially gave them a fake name.

Deputies later learned the passenger was 30-year-old Floyd Robinson, of Westchester. Robinson was wanted on a parole violation and is listed on the Illinois top 10 most wanted fugitive list.

Robinson is a registered sex offender with convictions out of Cook and DeKalb County.

Robinson was arrested for obstruction identification and on a parole absconder warrant. He is now being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.