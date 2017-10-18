One of Illinois' most wanted, sex offender, arrested in DeKalb C - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

One of Illinois' most wanted, sex offender, arrested in DeKalb County

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Floyd Robinson Floyd Robinson
DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -

One of the most wanted fugitives in Illinois was arrested Tuesday night in DeKalb County. 

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over a vehicle on Route 38 near Chase Road in Cortland just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Police say a passenger in the vehicle initially gave them a fake name.

Deputies later learned the passenger was 30-year-old Floyd Robinson, of Westchester. Robinson was wanted on a parole violation and is listed on the Illinois top 10 most wanted fugitive list. 

Robinson is a registered sex offender with convictions out of Cook and DeKalb County. 

Robinson was arrested for obstruction identification and on a parole absconder warrant. He is now being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail. 

