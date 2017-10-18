Pizza delivery driver robbed in Rockford

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a pizza delivery driver Tuesday night.

The female delivery driver said she was on a delivery at the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue when two suspects approached her, one with a gun. The suspects took the pizza and the money she had and ran away.

No one was injured.

Both of the suspects are being described as thin black males. One is described as 5'10 with dark clothing and a white bandana. The other was described as 5'6 with light colored, baggy clothing and dreadlocks.

This investigation is ongoing.