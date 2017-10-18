Stephenson County using substance abuse task force to fight opioid problem

Stephenson County has a new special task force that officials are hoping can put a stop to the area's opioid problem.

Freeport Memorial Hospital created the task force with the Freeport Police Department, the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office and the Stephenson County Coroner. The goal of the task force is to see if people are being over prescribed.

The police portion of the task force is hoping to determine whether large amounts of drugs are being brought to the area. Freeport's Sheriff says the opioid problem is something the county sees on almost a daily basis.