Village leaders break ground on new police department

Construction on the new Roscoe Police Department project is officially underway.

Tuesday, village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony.



The old one was torn down. Too small and not functional the police chief said.



The new one is going in its place right next to Village Hall. Officers will be able to process inmates there.



"It's actually just a functional, open space, it's not going to be anything fancy," said Chief Jamie Evans.

The building is expected to cost a little more than 2 million dollars to build.