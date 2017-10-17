Soggy stretch helped get Autumn rainfall back on track

The two rounds of soggy weather between last Tuesday and last Saturday really helped out in getting this Fall back on track.

2" to 4" of rain fell Tuesday, with 2" to 5" falling Saturday night. Between the two rounds, this October is now seeing double the usual amount of rain seen during the month. Rockford has topped 4" of rainfall for the month, and 4 1/2" for the season.

This puts the area only a 1/4" below average for the season, which is impressive after a very dry September. The hefty amounts of rain should help get the area closer to getting out of the drought conditions that popped up between August and September.

More rain is coming to the area before the month is out. Early indications show Saturday night may be a little soggy, with light showers coming early next week on Tuesday. This should get the area closer to getting rid of the drought, and keeping conditions on pace for an average Fall for precipitation.