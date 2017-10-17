Local forum explores DACA program, DREAM Act

On Tuesday night the Rockford chapter of the League of Women Voters hosted a forum focused on understanding the DACA program and other immigration policies currently being examined.

According to experts, DACA impacts thousand of people in Illinois.

"There are currently 42,000 young immigrants who are protected by the DACA program," says Fred Tsao with the Illinois Coalition for Immigration and Refugee Rights.

DACA is a policy that allowed certain children who entered the US illegally the chance to stay. Referred to as Dreamers, they were eligible for work and education permits. But President Donald Trump ordered Congress to find a different way to go about this policy, which is now set to run out March 5th.

"We are advocating for passage of the DREAM Act," says Tsao. "This is legislation that would put many of the young people onto a path to getting a protected status and then eventually a green card and citizenship."

The DREAM Act is a bi-partisan bill that's currently circulating Congress. Under it, a person would have to enter the country before the age of 18, live in the US for four years before the act goes into effect, and be admitted to college or have a high school diploma or GED. They'd also need a clean criminal record and have to pass a medical background check.

"These young people would have to go through a fairly rigorous process. They'd have to meet certain requirements for work, or employment or military service. So nothing is being handed to them."

Regardless of what compromise is reached, Tsao says if nothing is put in it's place, Illinois stands to lose.

"About $2.4 billion dollars per year would be lost to the state of Illinois if DACA gets completely phased out."