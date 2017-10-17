A look at the impact of Alpine Bank buyout

For 110 years, Alpine Bank has been serving more than its customers.

"Their philanthropy to the community was approaching a million dollars a year," said CEO and President of United Way Paul Logli.

Supporting organizations like United Way with yearly contributions.

"They have been a tremendous partner not just to united way but to a number of organizations with United Way, between their corporate gift and the campaigning, it's worth about $60,000," said Logli.

But, when Midland States Bank announced plans to buy out Alpine, the future of that funding became uncertain.

"We're hoping that the new company coming in has the same commitment to the community and we'll be able to work with them and continue the work that we're doing," said Logli.

According to Midland, that commitment is something they see as a priority.

"We operate with a similar approach to relationship banking and being deeply involved in the community's we serve," said Midland's CEO Leon Holschbach.

However, with Midland's headquarters hours away, other banks say it won't have the same connection to the city as local institutions.

"If you're headquartered here, you have a need to continue to see the community grow and succeed because we'll only do as well as the community does," said CEO and President of Illinois Bank and Trust Jeff Hultman.

While the details of the buyout are still being worked out, we're beginning to learn more about the Midland-Alpine deal as it relates to the bank's employees.

Midland has said the following..."We're planning to retain the key personnel that are essential to ensuring the smooth integration."

However, it's too soon to tell how many employees that will apply to.

Alpine Bank plans to comment on the buyout Wednesday morning.