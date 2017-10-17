Major Rockford development projects move forward

Rockford City Market officials say they finally have the resources to move forward with an indoor city market space.

That's because the city secured the proper funding to move the project forward.

"It's been a long road and we're grateful that the alderman have approved everything with the project,so we're really anxious to get going and make everything happen," McDermott says.

Now -- city market officials hope to have the renovated space open by next fall. It will be a multi-purpose space, and open for community events.

"We envision this space to be used for activities for children, for cooking classes and cooking demonstrations," McDermott says.

The list goes on -- but the indoor market isn't the only development making headway.

Construction on the old Amerock building is expected to start in early 2018. That hotel and conference center is set to open by 2019.

Plus the old Barber Coleman building -- which will be a technical institute under Rock Valley College -- will go under construction next year.

Both developments were in the works years before Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took office -- but he says he's happy to see the growth coming to the area.

"It means economic development -- that means jobs. It means opportunities for our citizens to have full time job and It also puts permanent construction jobs out there," McNamara says.



It's development McDermott says she hopes to add to with her own expansion of city market.

"We think it will be a definite draw and a continual thing to bring people downtown," McDermott says.

Bringing more people downtown -- it's a goal both city leaders and developers want to accomplish.

The Rock River Development Partnership, which runs City Market, will contribute 10% of the proceeds from it's outdoor market to a reserve fund. This contribution will happen annually for five years and be capped at $20,000 a year. The city of Rockford will provide $100,000 a year in redevelopment funds for three years.