Machesney Park man charged with burglarizing Rockford bar

Rockford Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred earlier this year.

Nicholas Real, 31, of Machesney Park, has been charged with burglary.

Police say officers were called out to the Kishwaukee Tap in the 2300 block of Kishwaukee Street around 4 a.m. January 25 on a report of an alarm going off at the business.

When officers arrived, they found a window to the business had been broken. Surveillance video showed the suspect coming into the bar through the broken window and stealing cash before running away from the area.

After an investigation into this case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized a warrant for Real, who was arrested on Monday.

Real is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $100,000 bond.