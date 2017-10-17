Autopsy complete on 13-year-old hit and killed by vehicle

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says an autopsy was completed Tuesday for a boy who died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

Coroner Bill Hintz says 13-year-old Robert (Bobby) Figinsky, of Roscoe, was pronounced dead Sunday night at the Mercyhealth ER.

Hintz says an autopsy completed Tuesday shows the preliminary cause of death to be blunt force trauma of the head and neck due to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say Figinsky was hit by a vehicle in the 4500 block of Hononegah Road around 7 p.m. Sunday while walking in the area. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A 13-year-old girl who was walking with Figinsky was also injured, but she was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene, but later returned to the area while officers were investigating the incident. No charges have filed at this time.