YMCA holds breakfast to highlight programs

The YMCA of Rock River Valley hosted a breakfast Tuesday morning to introduce the community to changes they are making to be more than just a "gym and swim."

Over 200 people attended the meal at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Rockford where leaders from the YMCA talked about new programs they will be adding. The event also doubled as a fundraiser for those programs such as "Walking School Bus," "Elevate GED," "Project 505," and the "YMCA Intern Challenge."

YMCA officials say they want to show people their commitment to promoting better living in the Stateline.

"We're vigilant to listening to what the community wants and then coming up with programs to fit those needs, as long as it fits the mission and the vision of the YMCA," Mike Broski, YMCA Chief Volunteer Officer, said Tuesday.

Click here to learn more about these programs at the YMCA.