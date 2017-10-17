Chicago officially submits bid for Amazon's 2nd headquarters

CHICAGO (AP) - The city of Chicago has officially submitted its bid to be home to Amazon's second headquarters.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner say the bid was submitted electronically Monday. The online retailer is taking bids until Thursday. Amazon has said it will spend more than $5 billion to build the second headquarters, or HQ2. Once completed it would result in up to 50,000 new jobs.

Emanuel said the city's bid highlights Chicago's talent pool and transportation options. He said Chicago "offers unparalleled potential for future growth." The city didn't offer details, citing competitiveness. Chicago's bid committee includes more than 600 business, civic, cultural and educational leaders.

The Chicago area is among a long list of locations competing for the headquarters. The company said it will make a decision next year.