Jail sentence for woman who spiked supervisor's coffee

President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctions

High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flames

Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late Monday

With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, held captive by the Taliban for five years after abandoning his post in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear together to laud their relationship and claim that, reports to the contrary, they are unified in support of a joint GOP agenda.

More people displaced by Northern California wildfires have been told they can go home

A central Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to nine months in jail for spiking her supervisor's coffee with anti-anxiety medication, eye drops and other substances.

Fifty-six-year-old Karen Zenner, of Spencer, told investigators she spiked the coffee in hopes her boss would forget about the $2,000 he loaned her. Zenner pleaded guilty to a felony count of putting foreign objects in edibles. WAOW-TV says the supervisor, a diabetic, noticed high spikes in his blood sugar and a slimy substance in his coffee.

Court records say Zenner told investigators she placed the substances in the coffee for two to three weeks in January, trying to make her boss sick so he would forget about the loan.

Zenner was also sentenced to three years of probation Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.