Rockford resident is carjacked Monday evening

Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who stole someones car Monday evening.

It happened near the 200 block of Warren Avenue.

The victim was on his way home when he noticed the suspect walking down the street holding an object that they thought was stolen from their property. The victim then followed the suspect and confronted them.

When confronted, the suspect pulled out a knife and pulled the victim from the vehicle. The suspect then got in and drove away.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is being described as a 5'9 thin black man in his 20's with short hair.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.