Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect

Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a suspect who attempted an armed robbery.

The suspected tried to rob the Wired Cafe on the 400 block of the East State Street on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The suspect approached the counter an implied she was armed with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then left on foot.

The suspect was described as a white female, 5’0” between 120-140 pounds, about 50 years of age, blond hair wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, and jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.