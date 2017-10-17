Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in identifying - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a suspect who attempted an armed robbery.

The suspected tried to rob the Wired Cafe on the 400 block of the East State Street on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The suspect approached the counter an implied she was armed with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then left on foot. 

The suspect was described as a white female, 5’0” between 120-140 pounds, about 50 years of age, blond hair wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, and jeans. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.