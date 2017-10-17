Auburn High School teams with AAA for Drop it and Drive event

It's widely believed that cell phones are the most common cause for car crashes among teens, but AAA says otherwise.

The automotive support group was at Auburn High School today educating students on the biggest distractions behind the wheel and cell phones weren't the top distraction. AAA says that 15 percent of distracted driving crashes that teens are in are because they're distracted by the passenger in the car with them.

AAA says that by creating heightened awareness in groups of teen drivers, they're actually able to show the teens that staying focused on the road is more important than talking to a passenger.

Illinois has stricter rules on driving at night and how many passengers new drivers can have in the car with them has helped cut back on the crashes, injuries and even fatalities of teen drivers.

AAA gave Auburn a 300 dollar grant to help students raise awareness about distracted driving.