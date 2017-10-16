Rockford Aldermen iron out financial agreement on Indoor City Market

By the end of 2018, Rockford should have an Indoor City Market. But before construction to renovate the building on Madison Street can begin, aldermen had to agree to the financials of the agreement.

On Monday night, aldermen gave the green light to a few amendments to the agreement. Most notably, the Rock River Development Partnership, which runs City Market, will contribute 10% of the proceeds from it's outdoor market to a reserve fund. This contribution will happen annually for five years and be capped at $20,000 a year. The city of Rockford will provide $100,000 a year in redevelopment funds for three years.

If the market ever runs in the red, it would first be offset by the reserve funds set aside by the RRDP. If necessary, the funds set aside by the city would then be tapped. While a majority of aldermen signed off on this, Alderman Frank Beach said it still felt like too great a risk for the city.

"When this is all done if it wants to be sold or traded away all the equity would go away," says Beach. "Not to us but to those that are operating this. For me it doesn't seem like a good idea for the city of Rockford as a business deal."

Meanwhile Alderman Tim Durkee says it's a risk worth taking. "We have an inertia and we have a momentum, we can either be the Daniel Burnham's of Chicago and dare greatly, or we crawl back and just throw up our hands and say we don't do this. Development does not come without risk."