Cyclists turn advocates for 'safer' community for biking

At Rockford City Council Monday night, I bike Rockford is looking for more infrastructure within the city to make cyclists safer.

The group says there has been an increase in the number of cyclists killed or injured in accidents this year.



The group is aiming to have the city allocate some money for cyclist safety in the 2018 capital improvement plan.



"We've had really good meetings with the mayor and some of the cities staff," said Ashley Sarver, President of I bike Rockford. "So I think it's just a matter of letting them know that there's cyclist here who really care about this and we're dedicated to see this happen with them."

I bike Rockford is aiming to be the go-to group for cyclist advocacy and safety in Rockford.