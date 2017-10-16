Rockford Roasting Company expanding

A favorite downtown Rockford coffee joint says it's expanding.
Rockford Roasting Company is celebrating its third year in business with expanded seating.
At least 25 more people will be able to fit in its second floor.
They say they'll be able to host more coffee tastings, book clubs and events.
Celebrations are this Saturday, with discounts on t-shirts, a coffee tasting session and then pizza and beer served that night.
