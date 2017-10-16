Permanent memorial put up for Byron Marine who died during war in Afghanistan

A Byron Marine who died fighting for our country 7 years ago is remembered today.



Alec Catherwood was shot and killed in Afghanistan in October 2010.



His family says he wanted to be a marine his whole life.



Today, all these years later, a permanent memorial is put up in his honor.



Part of Illinois Route 72 near German Church Road is now called, the Alec Catherwood Memorial Road.



"To have a permanent reminder here in this community, it's pretty cool that people will be saying his name for hopefully generations to come," said his mother, Gretchen Catherwood.

Alec's family now spends their time helping veterans by creating dark horse lodges, a safe place for veterans to stay and relax.