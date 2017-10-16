Belvidere mural dedicated to local World Series player

Belvidere has a new honor for a local baseball player who made it to the World Series more than 80 years ago.

It's a new mural in downtown Belvidere, honoring Fred Schulte. Schulte, a Belvidere native, played for the Washington Senators in 1933. That year they went up against the New York Giants in the world series.

The giants ended up winning but Schulte was a big player for Washington, hitting a three-run home run to tie game five. He died in 1983 at the age of 82. His family says they're very excited about the mural in his honor.