Alpine Bank sells all branches to Midland States Bank

Midland States Bank and Alpine Bank announce they have entered an agreement for Midland to buy all Alpine Bank locations, according to NASDAQ.



Serving communities for nearly 110 years, Alpine has 19 locations in northern Illinois. According to NASDAQ, when completed the transaction will make Midland the fourth largest community bank based in Illinois, with total assets of approximately $6 billion.



Alpine Bank & Trust Co. is headquartered in Belvidere.



13 News will follow this story and bring you updates as more information becomes available.