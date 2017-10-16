Rockford Police Department's K-9 unit doing "Pawsitive" work

This is Sully, he is one of four K-9s making an impact, helping the Rockford Police Department crack down on crime.

"what we had last year to what we have this year and to see that the numbers have more than doubled-- and in some places the numbers have quadrupled" said Sergeant Duane Johnson.

Take for example the amount of drugs the K-9 unit's found, in 2016 it was 2 and-a-half pounds. This year already, its more than 97 pounds, nearly 40 times higher than last year.

The police department explains these dogs are able to do things humans cant. Using their noses as their best tools.

"It's a locating tool. I mean whether its locating people or locating drugs or guns. I mean that's what we use them for. And that's why they are so valuable" said Johnson.

Gun seizures is another number that's up for the K-9 unit. Last year it recovered 2 illegal firearms, this year, 27.

"A lot of our problem here is narcotics and weapons offenses. We have a big gun problem in Rockford" said Johnson.

A problem that hopefully these dogs are helping to curb.

But the Police Department doesn't want the K-9 success to stop here. It's holding fundraisers in hopes of adding two more dogs onto their staff in hopes of cracking down on even more crime.



