Local businesses collaborate to set children up for success

Success by 6—that's the United Way's goal for students in our area. On Monday they got a little help from local businesses.

United Way along with Field, Header Die and Tool and Rockford Process Control unveiled their Success by 6 readiness calendars. The calendars feature fun daily activities that encourage engagement between students and parents. The goal—prepare students for kindergarten.

"The purpose of the calendars is to work with parents and their children with an activity everyday that helps that child get ready for kindergarten," United Way of Rock River Valley Paul Logli said.

United Way will distribute over 4,500 calendars to pre-schoolers in both Winnebago and Ogle counties.